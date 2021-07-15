Richard Branson Hits Back At Critics, Says They Are 'not Fully Educated'

Virgin Galactic Richard Branson, who became the first person to go into space in a rocket plane of his own, has hit back on the critics of his historic July 11 mission. During his appearance on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, the British billionaire was asked by the host to respond “pushback” to the people who suggested that the money that went into his space program could go into solving problems on Earth. Hitting back on such critics, Branson said that the people floating such arguments against his milestone mission “are not fully educated” on the benefits of space.

Branson told Stephen, “I can understand it, but I think maybe they are not fully educated as to what space does for Earth.” The 70-year-old further added that people “wouldn’t be listening to this program most likely if it wasn’t for space” and underlined the useful benefits such as monitoring “things like climate change.”

He explained, “Space is, I mean every single spaceship we sent, whether it’s Virgin Orbit which we launched a week before into orbit, putting satellites up there and monitoring different things around the world, like the degradation of rainforests or monitoring food distribution or monitoring things like climate change and so on.

Branson said, "These things are essential back here on Earth, so we need more spaceships going up to space, we don’t need less.”

The Virgin Galactic vessel reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometres) which is beyond the boundary of space set by the United States allowing all six passengers including Branson to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature. Even though the company was prepared for any unprecedented situations, the trip preceded as planned. The touchdown occurred around 9:40 AM Mountain Time (1540 GMT) nearly an hour after take-off.

Branson's Message For 'Future Dreamers'

Earlier, Richard Branson’s inspiring message from the VSS Unity spaceship right before unlatching his belt and experiencing zero gravity for a few minutes took the internet by storm. While the entire milestone achievement was live-streamed for millions of people to watch space getting “more accessible” for everyone, Branson had a special heartwarming message to “all you kids down there” as his 17 years of hard work paid off with a successful first fully crewed flight including British billionaire by Virgin Galactic.

“To all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream. Looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth," an ecstatic Branson said.

“To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do," he further added.

