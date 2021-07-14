Richard Branson Writes To His Mother, Says 'before The Word Existed,you Were Entrepreneur'

In an interesting development, business tycoon Richard Branson penned a letter to his late mother, Eve Branson, before he took off in his own spaceflight Virgin Galactic VSS Unity, on July 11. In the thoughtful letter, he mentioned a proverb worth pondering on, "the brave may not live forever, but the cautious don't live at all."

An excerpt from the letter read, "You were always an adventurer, you took glider lessons dressed as a boy, enlisted during World War II. Before the word existed, you were an entrepreneur."

"The brave may not live forever, but the cautious don't live at all," he added.

On Sunday at 20:00hrs, his Virgin Galactic rocket plane took for a 1.5-hour mission in a bid to see the space at an altitude where the Earth's horizon curves are vivid despite the distance. The entrepreneur had said that he wanted to evaluate the experience before boarding paying customers next year. Virgin Galactic founder carried Indian-American crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders while celebrating the historic spaceflight of his company’s vessel to the edge of space. VSS Unity blasted off from New Mexico finishing the first successful fully crewed private mission. The Indian-American’s role was that of a researcher experience. While Branson hailed the mission as his dream of 17 years being completed, he celebrated the moment by inspiring words and also by carrying Bandla on his shoulders as smiles beamed across the area.

Richard Branson's bond with his mother, Eve Branson

On his blog, popularly known as Richard Branson's Blog, he had posted detailed writing about his bond with his mother. He is often heard or seen speaking fondly about her and stating that his mother has been his biggest inspiration. Branson's post read,