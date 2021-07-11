Richard Branson's Spaceflight Set To Take Off Today; Know Timing, Livestream Details Here

British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is set to become the world’s first rocket company boss to launch into space today - July 11. Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo vehicles will lift off from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, US. According to its Twitter handle, Virgin Galactic said that the live broadcast will begin at 6am PT, 2pm BST, and 9am ET. Viewers in India can see the launch at 6:30pm IST. Virgin Galactic will broadcast the launch on its website as well as its YouTube channel.

The self-described adventurer, Richard Branson, assigned himself to the full-scale crew for Sunday’s test flight from New Mexico's southern desert surpassing both Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in the feat. Branson had earlier revealed that his firm has a “step-by-step cautious approach” for launching the upcoming test flight. In a televised interview for CNBC at “Power Lunch”, Branson had said that his company will do “whatever it takes to make absolutely certain that ''we’ve put everything to bed” before launching the civilians into the commercial space journey.

“Every bit about it is a pinch-me moment,” said the Virgin Galactic founder as his space exploration company finalised plans to send him and five others on a test flight to the edge of space.

On July 6, while talking to Spaceport America near the remote town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Branson said, “I've been looking forward to this for 17 years.'' He also said that along with pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci flying VSS Unity, and CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer flying VMS Eve, Virgin Galactic founder will be joined by mission crew specialists Beth Moses, Chief Astronaut Instructor; Colin Bennett, Lead Operations Engineer; and Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations.

Unity 22 mission

The “Unity 22” mission will be the twenty-second flight test for VSS Unity and the Company’s fourth crewed spaceflight. It will also be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin. The plane will fly approximately 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), as it will shot by the rocket motor on a steep climb exceeding 3 G’s, or three times the force of Earth’s gravity. The plane is expected to hit 55 miles (88 kilometers) in height into the black void of space then conclude about 15 minutes of free flight by folding up its wings, then folding them back down in a unique technique known as feathering, as seen in NASA’s space shuttles.

Branson would have made record being the first boss on to a space journey just days ahead of Amazon boss Bezos’ take off with aviation pioneer Wally Funk his brother Mark, and one other yet to be announced the winner from an online auction. Bezos’ will take off on July 20 on Blue origin’s New Shepard spacecraft. While Blue Origin is yet to make an announcement on ticket pricing when commercial space travel opens to the tourists, Virgin Galactic plans to officially begin operations by 2022.

