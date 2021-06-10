'Ring Of Fire': Breathtaking Pics Of Annual Solar Eclipse That Left Onlookers Spellbound

Quick links:
An annular solar eclipse occurred on June 10 morning, mesmerising the viewers worldwide. The stunning solar eclipse dazzled parts of the US for the first time since 2017.
Photographers from the US, Asia and Europe captured the astronomical event in the sky and shared some breathtaking pictures.
The Moon passed directly between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun's light, illuminating the sky shortly after 5 am EDT.
Since the Moon didn't block the entire view of the Sun, it looked like a dark disk on top of a larger and brighter disk. This created a "ring of fire" around the Moon.
The solar eclipse was witnessed across northeastern North America and northern regions of Europe and Asia.
NASA informed that in some places, viewers won’t get to see this ring around the Moon. They’ll experience a partial solar eclipse. This happens when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not exactly lined.
NASA live-streamed the event on YouTube. The stream was conducted by Luc Boulard of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Sudbury Centre.
NASA cautioned not to look directly at Sun's rays, even if the Sun is partly or mostly obscured. When watching a partial solar eclipse or annular solar eclipse, you must wear solar viewing, it said.