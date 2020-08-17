'Rise In Temperature Could Unearth New Epidemics,' Warn Scientists

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 760,000 people and impacted the world economy adversely is believed certainly came from wild bats. This highlights the danger of humanity's constant encroachment on the planet's dwindling wild spaces. According to experts expanding the ecological footprint of human beings could trigger epidemics in other ways too. Climate change which has changed the thermal scenario of our planet is also seen as a driver of infectious disease, whether by expanding the footprint of malaria- and dengue-carrying mosquitos or defrosting prehistoric pathogens from the Siberian permafrost.

Read: South Korea Installs Smart Bus Shelters With Temperature-checking Doors, UV Lamps

Many Scientists and Researchers are worried if an imminent danger lying in the frozen parts of the Globe. They are concerned that the melting of Permafrost may awaken from slumber the microorganism lying dormant under the sheet of Ice since millennia, and the Infections it may spread, could have a catastrophic effect on Human Race.

Read: Japan: Record Rise In Mercury Levels, Govt Issues Heatstroke Warning

According to Birgitta Evengard, a researcher in clinical microbiology at Umea University in Sweden, feels that due to our expansionist’s tendency, she sees a horrible future for the human race because overstepping into the ecological balance may unleash the malicious infections especially those which are lies under the frozen ice. Professor Vladimir Romanovsky of the geophysics department at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks also concurs with Brigitta and worries that microorganisms that are surviving in frozen space for a long, once coming in human contact would unlock havoc.

Jean-Michel Claverie, an emeritus professor of genomics at the School of Medicine of Aix-Marseille University in France, in an experiment successfully revived Siberian viruses that are at least 30,000 years old. According to Jean-Michel Claverie some of the viruses that wiped out our Ancestors Neanderthals, are probably still in the soil.

Other Pathogens

Pathogens such as smallpox or the influenza strain that killed tens of millions in 1917 and 1918 -- may also be present in the sub-Arctic region. But they have probably been inactivated Romanovsky concluded in a study published earlier this year. On the other hand, Claverie thinks the return of smallpox officially declared eradicated 50 years ago cannot be excluded. 18th- and 19th-century victims of the disease "buried in cemeteries in Siberia are totally preserved by the cold," he noted. In the unlikely event of a local epidemic, a vaccine is available. The real danger, he added, lies in deeper strata where unknown pathogens that have not seen daylight for two million years or more may be exposed by global warming.

Read: What Is The Temperature On Mars? Know How Different It Is From Earth

Read: Spain Sets Temperature Records In Heatwave, UK Swelters