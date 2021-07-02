Robots Showcase Stunning Moves In ‘dance Off’ With BTS Members, Video Goes Viral

A wholesome video that shows robots dancing with members of BTS, a South Korean boy band has amused netizens. The video features the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS and the robots showcasing some stunning moves. The video shared on the official YouTube channel of Hyundai Motor Company starring BTS dancers and robots has created a buzz online.

Robots dance-off with BTS band

Hyundai shared the video to show their official acquisition of robotics company Boston Dynamics. The company shared the video alongside the caption, "Look, who visited our film shooting studio! BTS get a surprise visit from two special guests – Boston Dynamics Spot and Atlas. Watch them all have fun showing off their moves in an epic dance-off. We believe that, in the not-so-distant future, robots can come into and enrich human lives. Welcome to the family, Boston Dynamics". In the blog post, Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor, revealed that the company is expanding its robotics business to provide exciting mobility experiences to customers.

The video uploaded on YouTube starts with Spot from Boston Dynamics coming into the studio. The video shows members of BTS band greeting the robot. Then, a member from the South Korean boy band performed a push-up and another member showcased a dance step. In the video, the robots were challenged to perform movements of BTS choreography. Eventually, the robots mastered the dance moves of choreographers and performed to "IONIQ: I’m On It". Watch the video here:

Since shared, the video has garnered 12,088,073 views and scores of reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the dance moves of the robots. One user commented, "Jungkook's laugh is the cutest Him clapping when he's excited is adorable." Another user commented, "the most adorable ad ever". Another user commented, "This is amazing in every way possible wow!".

IMAGE: Hyundai_Global/Twitter