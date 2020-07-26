Roscosmos Set To Launch Proton-M Carrier Rocket With Telecommunications Satellites

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has confirmed that its Proton-M carrier rocket with telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103 will take off shortly after midnight on July 30 “according to schedule”. In the latest update posted by the agency, it said that the preparations for the launch of the carrier rocket are in full swing with the Briz-M upper stage and the Russian telecommunications spacecraft have been completed at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Due to technical drawbacks, the launch of Express-80 and Express-103 satellites on Proton-M carrier rocket was postponed. It was then sent to Baikonur spaceport in June after making the required repairs. Earlier in March, the Russian space agency Roscosmos identified faulty components in at least three Proton-M carrier rockets that were produced in 2015-2016. It was not until May 30 that the agency confirmed about the defects being fixed in the carrier rocket.

'Longest in history'

In the latest pictures shared on Twitter, Russian space agency Roscosmos said that the launch of telecommunication spacecrafts into the orbit would be the “longest in history” and would last for 18 hours and 16 minutes. The Proton-M rocket carrier was delivered at the spaceport on July 26 morning in accordance with the timetable and the agency also said that “work continues” for its launch.

Roscosmos said in a statement, “After supplying the service unit and connecting the necessary communications, the specialists of the enterprises of the State Corporation Roscosmos will begin work on the schedule of the first launch day. Within a few days, autonomous tests of spacecraft, launch vehicle, upper stage, as well as final operations of the rocket control system will be carried out.”

“On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, a meeting of the Technical Management will be held on the results of tests of space-rocket systems and imitation of its refuelling, the next day - a meeting of the State Commission to make a decision on refuelling and subsequent launch, which is scheduled for July 30, 2020, at 00 : 27: 42 Moscow time. Separation of the Express-80 spacecraft from the Briz-M upper stage is expected in 17 hours 59 minutes after the launch, Express-103 - in another 17 minutes,” it added.

