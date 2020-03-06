Roth Martin's Handbags Will Help Eliminate Ocean Plastic Waste; Here's How

Plastic is causing irreversible damages to mother nature. Scientists, researchers, environmentalist and many other people are trying their best to stop and prevent plastic to cause more damage. Plastic waste is non-biodegradable, which means that a single piece of it can remain in the environment forever. But, entrepreneur Roth Martin has recently come up with an effective solution to recycle plastic waste that floats in the sea.

Roth Martin's brand Rothy's to recycle plastic wastes and make handbags

Roth Martin's shoe brand Rothy's is famous for making shoes from recycled plastic water bottles. The brand has successfully helped the environment with its innovative idea of tackling the problem of littered plastic water bottles. Now, Martin has come up with a new plan to make handbags with recycled plastic waste from the ocean.

Creating recycled handbags from plastic waste collected from the ocean is not easy. The plastic from the ocean is corroded by the saltwater and hence it is hard to make anything from it. To tackle this issue, Rothy's organisation is going to mix pure plastic (plastic water bottles) and ocean collected plastic waste. Roth Martin has patented a machine which is going to help them in the process of making handbags. The machine will turn the extracted plastic waste into weave fabrics which they widely call as recycled PET or rPET that produces zero waste.

The ocean currently has approximately 150 metric tons of plastic wastes and Rothy's have promised to extract plastics from the distance of 30 miles from the coast through conventional methods. This has been an encouraging development towards recycling plastic waste. Roth Martin has said they will keep innovating more, providing their customers with best products.

