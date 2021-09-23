Russia Prepares For Moon-oriented Missions; Announces Tender Worth $23 Million

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, on September 23, announced the launch of a tender worth $23.3 million (1.7 billion rubles) for its future Moon-oriented missions. According to ANI, the tender will address problematic issues related to organising manned Moon flights along with requirements for developing space equipment for the agency’s manned missions in the coming years.

According to Roscosmos’ document published on the state procurement website, the awaited research has objectives such as the development of proposals, recommendations and requirements for prospective technologies. Moreover, the tender will also focus on developing elements of rocket systems and space technology products. As per Roscosmos, success in these aspects will ensure results of their reliable implementation to manned lunar flights and in the working of cosmonauts in the Moon’s orbit and surface.

In addition to this, the agency will also aim to develop small lunar take-off and landing vehicles along with new and advanced spacesuits. Building a super-heavy rocket and a manned transport vehicle is also on the space body’s agenda, said ANI. Interestingly, Roscosmos indicated to use the Angara rocket for its upcoming manned missions, for the first time ever in an official document. The results of this new research are expected to be presented by the end of 2022, while the entire program is estimated to be finalised by mid-November 2025. Meanwhile, the Russians are preparing for their October 5 launch that will send a crew to shoot the first-ever movie aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Movie in space

The crew blasting off to the ISS includes Russian movie director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild along with Soyuz commander and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. All three members will take off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome for a project that is a couple of weeks long. Titled ‘The Challenge’, Shipenko and Pereslid have set a schedule of 12 days for completing the movie shoot, following which they will land back on Earth.

Preparations for the arrival of the movie crew have already begun as astronauts aboard the ISS will relocate the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module to make room for the arriving guests.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@ROSCOSMOS)