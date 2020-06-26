Russia Plans To Take First Tourists On Space Walk In 2023, Read Details

On June 25, Russia's space agency Energia announced that it will take tourists at an ISS spacewalk in 2023 under the terms of a new contract with US partners. The SP Korolev Rocket, part of Roscosmos State Corporation and Space Adventures Inc. USA inked a contract to take two space tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) after NASA signed a deal with US Virgin Galactic space tourism company to promote private missions to the station post a special training program in the US.

In an official press release, Roscosmos said, “A contract was signed for the implementation in 2023 of a short-term expedition of two space flight participants aboard the Soyuz MS to the Russian segment of the International Space Station.” It added, “It is planned that during the expedition, one of the spaceflight participants, together with a professional Russian astronaut, will go into outer space from the Russian segment of the station.”

Earlier, in the contract that was signed between 2001 and 2009, Roscosmos and RSC Energia in collaboration with Space Adventures Inc launched successful eight short-term commercial flights to the ISS Russian segment on Soyuz spacecraft with space tourists on board. The last tourist, Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberté, flew to the ISS in September 2009.

A private citizen completing a spacewalk would be another huge step forward in private spaceflight. The company appreciated the chance to celebrate two decades of orbital space tourism with Russian partners by opening up another first-ever experience— Chairman and CEO of Space Adventures, said in a statement.

NASA’s Space Shuttle retired in 2011

According to Space Adventures, this person would become "the first private citizen in history to experience open space” with an opportunity to go for a spacewalk outside the ISS. In 2011, NASA’s Space Shuttle retired and Russia’s Soyuz tours became the only means to the ISS, NASA astronauts and international partners involved in the International Space Station program were given the preference as NASA paid $80 million for the seat. However, SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon capsule and Boeing’s progress in the development of CST-100 Starliner to take NASA astronauts to and from the ISS, has prompted the Roscosmos’ space tourism to launch citizens into space.

