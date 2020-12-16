Russian Astronauts Admit They Snuck Alcohol In 'juice Bottles' To Space: Report

Even though drinking alcoholic drinks in space is prohibited, some Russian astronauts have reportedly confessed to having snuck alcohol in ‘juice bottles’ in their spacesuits and even inside the hollowed-out books to carry it along with them during the mission. As per the Daily Mail report, one of the cosmonauts hid a bottle in the wristband of a device that was used to measure blood pressure.

Some cosmonauts from the Russian Space Agency are subjected to crash diets before the scheduled liftoff so that they can ‘smuggle’ a bottle into their spacesuit without exceeding the weight requirements. Moreover, an image showing the Russian cosmonauts at a ‘cognac party’ aboard the Mir space station had also surfaced back in the 1990s which was clicked by a NASA astronaut.

As per the official rules and regulations, alcohol is strictly prohibited on the International Space Station (ISS) because its main ingredient, ethanol is a volatile compound that can potentially harm the delicate equipment. It can reportedly also cause problems while using the bathroom. So much so, that the products such as mouthwash, hand sanitizer and perfume are banned from space.

‘We had alcoholic drinks’

Former cosmonaut Alexander Lazutkin told Interfax in 2010 that during the prolonged space missions and especially when the Space Age was kickstarting, “we had alcoholic drinks in the cosmonauts.” He also claimed that the medical professionals specifically recommended the cognac in a bid to ‘stimulate’ the immune systems of the cosmonauts and ‘on the whole to keep organisms in tone’. However, the Russian Space Agency eventually banned alcohol which further led to the astronauts be creative with their sneaking in techniques.

As per reports, Cosmonaut Igor Volk had said that he among others lost weight right before boarding the rocket Salyut 7, which was also the precursor to Mir so that they could sneak in alcohol in secret pouches available in the spacesuits and being undetected. Volk has told a separate media outlet, ‘A week before the launch we didn't eat anything except bread and tea, and we lost almost [4.4 pounds]...We packed everything in little cellophane bags and when we were being dressed, we placed the bags in the spacesuits.'

