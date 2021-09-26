Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Suggests Banning Deployment Of Weapons In Space At UNGA

During his speech at the 76th Session of the UNGA, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, 25 September, suggested signing a treaty that would ban the deployment of any types of weapons in outer space, as well as use or threat of force there. Lavrov said that the Russian-Chinese draft of the relevant treaty remains on the negotiating table of the UN Conference on Disarmament.

“Some states view space as an area of confrontation. We consider this a dangerous trend and propose banning the deployment of any type of weapon in outer space, as well as the use of force or the threat of force there,” the Russian minister said

Russia urges countries to join space initiative

It is worth noting that back in April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had called for talks to create a legally binding international instrument that would ban the deployment of any type of weapons in space. He had said that Russia “consistently” believes that only guaranteed prevention of an arms race in space will make it possible to use it for creative purposes, for the benefit of the entire mankind. Lavrov further called for negotiations on the development of an international legally binding instrument that would prohibit the deployment of any types of weapons there, as well as the use of force or threat of force.

'30 nations part of Russia-led initiative'

In April, he had invited countries to join a Russian-promoted multilateral initiative on making a political commitment to not be the first to place weapons in space. Lavrov noted that some 30 countries have become fully-fledged participants in the initiative. He also emphasised that space cooperation should remain one of the most important aspects of the international agenda.

Lavrov had said, “Over the past decades, Russia, as a leader in space exploration, has provided assistance to a number of states in launching cosmonauts into orbit. At the UN Outer Space Committee, we are maintaining a consistent stance to ensure equal access of states to outer space and its conservation for future generations.”

