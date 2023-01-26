Last Updated:

Satellite Captures Exact Moments When Iceberg In Antarctica As Big As London Breaks Away

The iceberg in Antarctica measures 1550 sq. km and it is said to have broken free on January 22, according to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

Antarctica

The iceberg in Antarctica measures 1550 sq. km and it is said to have broken free on January 22; Image: DLR


A massive chunk of glacier roughly as big as London recently broke away in Antarctica triggering the fears of climate change yet again. The iceberg measures 1550 sq. km and it is said to have broken free on January 22, according to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), which published a detailed report on it. The survey claims that the iceberg separated due to the numerous cracks which developed naturally over the last few years on the ice-shelf. 

Luckily, satellites hovering over Antarctica were able to notice the massive change in the landscape with the separation of the iceberg. The German Space Agency (abbreviated DLR in German) shared a short clip of the gigantic ice sheet separating from the glacier in the Antarctic Weddell Sea. According to DLR, the visuals were produced by compiling observations of the Sentinel-1A satellite of the European Space Agency between 2017 to 2023.  

The wide crack which is visible on the glacier has been named 'Chasm-1' which remained dormant for many years until now, says the British Antarctic Survey. It further said that the glaciologists found another crack named the 'Halloween crack' in October 2016 some 17 km to the north of the BAS Halley research station. In the image below, the DLR has marked out the Chasm-1 (north to south) and the Halloween crack (east to west).

While events like these are accredited to the harmful impacts of climate change, Professor Dominic Hodgson, BAS glaciologist said otherwise. "This calving event has been expected and is part of the natural behaviour of the Brunt Ice Shelf. It is not linked to climate change. Our science and operational teams continue to monitor the ice shelf in real-time to ensure it is safe," he said per BAS' official release. 

