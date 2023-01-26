Satellite Captures Exact Moments When Iceberg In Antarctica As Big As London Breaks Away

A massive chunk of glacier roughly as big as London recently broke away in Antarctica triggering the fears of climate change yet again. The iceberg measures 1550 sq. km and it is said to have broken free on January 22, according to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), which published a detailed report on it. The survey claims that the iceberg separated due to the numerous cracks which developed naturally over the last few years on the ice-shelf.

Luckily, satellites hovering over Antarctica were able to notice the massive change in the landscape with the separation of the iceberg. The German Space Agency (abbreviated DLR in German) shared a short clip of the gigantic ice sheet separating from the glacier in the Antarctic Weddell Sea. According to DLR, the visuals were produced by compiling observations of the Sentinel-1A satellite of the European Space Agency between 2017 to 2023.

Ein #Eisberg so groß wie London: Vom Brunt-#Eisschelf im antarktischen Weddellmeer hat sich ein ca. 1500 qm großer Eisblock gelöst! 🧊 Über viele Jahre wurde die Entwicklung von Radar-#Satelliten beobachtet. Die Animation zeigt Sentinel-1A-Aufnahmen der @esa von 2017 bis 2023. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KLifrGRBAp — DLR_de (@DLR_de) January 25, 2023

The wide crack which is visible on the glacier has been named 'Chasm-1' which remained dormant for many years until now, says the British Antarctic Survey. It further said that the glaciologists found another crack named the 'Halloween crack' in October 2016 some 17 km to the north of the BAS Halley research station. In the image below, the DLR has marked out the Chasm-1 (north to south) and the Halloween crack (east to west).

Der Bruch „Chasm 1“ (von Nord nach Süd) und der „Halloween Crack“ (von West nach Ost) sind Beispiele für die große Eisschelfdynamik am Rande des antarktischen Kontinents. Bereits 2016 wurde die britische Station Halley daher auf die landeinwärts gelegenen Schelfeisfläche verlegt. pic.twitter.com/7rxXVXAKA9 — DLR_de (@DLR_de) January 25, 2023

While events like these are accredited to the harmful impacts of climate change, Professor Dominic Hodgson, BAS glaciologist said otherwise. "This calving event has been expected and is part of the natural behaviour of the Brunt Ice Shelf. It is not linked to climate change. Our science and operational teams continue to monitor the ice shelf in real-time to ensure it is safe," he said per BAS' official release.