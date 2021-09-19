Science and technology priority sector for PM Modi: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar, Sep 19 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Sing said on Sunday science and technology is the priority sector for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there is a visible change for the past many years in this field.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a one-day workshop on Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) initiatives for science and technology-led development in Jammu and Kashmir at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center here.

“Science & Technology is the priority sector of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under his dynamic leadership there is a visible change for the past many years in this field,” Singh said.

He said as every sector is increasingly becoming dependent on technology, awareness among stakeholders is essential for optimum outcomes.

He stressed that there is a need to commit ourselves to technological tools as there is no other option to compete without it.

“Indians have had a strong scientific temper for ages and we have talent in abundance and with this talent, India is bound to be the world leader in the technological sector. We ought to be the frontline leader of space technology and India is far ahead of many developed countries in this field,” Singh said.

While commenting on the technological interventions in J-K, he said the region can reap maximum benefits out of it in different fields.

He said after the 2019 constitutional arrangements, Jammu and Kashmir has been able to successfully implement programmes, schemes and other “good practices” of governance.

Singh said J-K has become a pioneer of the purple (lavender) revolution in India after taking lead in the production of lavender.

He said the CSIR provided support to J-K during the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to the infrastructure of RT-PCR machinery, biosafety and also trained manpower.

He said two industrial biotech parks are being established in the UT.