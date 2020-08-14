Scientists Decode Order Of COVID-19 Symptoms, Can Help Identify Virus Sooner

All over the world scientists are doing research on novel coronavirus, researchers are trying to understand the virus deeply. In a breakthrough development, the scientists say they have found likely order in which COVID 19 symptoms first appear, an advancement that may help clinicians rule out other diseases, and help patients seek care promptly or decide sooner to self-isolate.

According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, the likely order of symptoms in patients with COVID-19 is fever, followed by cough, muscle pain, and then nausea, and/or vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Co-author of the study Peter Kuhn, a professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California, United States said: "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19". Kuhn also added with this new information on coronavirus doctors can determine what to take care of patients, and prevent their condition from worsening.

According to researchers, identifying patients earlier may reduce hospitalisation time since there are better approaches to treatments now for COVID-19 than during the beginning of the pandemic. In the current study scientists used data provided by the World Health Organization, the data of more than 55,000 confirmed cases from China, helped researchers in their study. To compare the order of COVID-19 symptoms to that of influenza, the scientists examined flu data from 2,470 cases in North America, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere, which were reported to health authorities from 1994 to 1998.

Joseph Larsen, study lead author of the research said, "The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone likely has COVID-19, or another illness, which can help them make better treatment decisions".

A small fraction of patients experienced diarrhoea

According to the research, a very small fraction of patients experienced diarrhoea as an initial symptom. The scientists wrote, "This report suggests that diarrhoea as an early symptom indicates a more aggressive disease because each patient in this dataset that initially experienced diarrhoea had pneumonia or respiratory failure eventually".

"The highest reported symptom is fever, followed by cough or dyspnoea, and then finally, a small per cent of patients reported diarrhoea. This order confirms the most likely paths that we have determined", they noted.

(Image credit: Pixabay)