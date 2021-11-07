Scientists Create Dune's Desert Planet Arrakis To Check Its Utility; Here's Their Result

In 1960, author Frank Herbert wrote the fiction Dune, in which he described a world that has a temperature up to 70 degrees Celcius. The book describes a distant future on Arrakis, a desert planet. The reader whosoever read the book, says the author has organised his writing in such a way that a reader can imagine themselves in the desert area. Over the years, readers always hoped to live in the images created by the American author. Working on the same format, a few scientists set out to explore how practical Dune was as compared to exoplanets.

The researchers at the University of Bristol and the University of Sheffield created a setup that supported various data points in the system. The researchers used the climate models for predicting the weather and climate of the Earth. The explorers presented the results of their modelling in a report in The Conversation. To use these sorts of models, one needs to have an understanding of the physical laws and then input data on everything from the shape of mountains to the strength of the sun or the makeup of the atmosphere.

Here's the result of model set up by researchers

The model can then simulate the climate and give a rough estimate that what the weather might be like, according to the scientists' report published in The Conversation. According to the researchers, they kept the physical laws the same as on Earth. The atmospheric configuration was also kept likewise but with lower carbon dioxide levels. However, when the scientists explored deep into it, they found the results quite opposite to what they were anticipated. Though the author suggested the polar of Arrakis were more friendly, the research exhibited that the warmest month in the tropics of Arrakis went only up to 45 degrees Celsius.

Also, during the winters, the temperature went below 15 degrees. "In our model of Arrakis, the warmest months in the tropics hit around 45°C, whereas in the coldest months they do not drop below 15°C. Similar to that of Earth. The most extreme temperatures would actually occur in the mid-latitudes and polar regions," the researchers noted.

"Here summer can be as hot as 70°C on the sand (also suggested in the book). Winters are just as extreme, as low as -40°C in the mid-latitudes and down to -75°C in the poles."

