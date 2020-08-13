Scientists Create New Compound To Make Useful Nitrogen Products Out Of Thin Air

Scientists have come up with a new chemical compound called aniline by combining atmospheric nitrogen and benzene, paving the way for creating a range of useful products out of thin air. The activation of abundant molecules such as hydrocarbons and atmospheric nitrogen has been a challenge for chemists since these molecules are often inert.

A team of Yale chemists found a strategy that couples nitrogen atoms, from the atmospheric nitrogen, with abundant hydrocarbons and maps a route towards future catalytic systems. The new-found strategy is a precursor to materials used to make an assortment of synthetic products - from dyes to pharmaceuticals.

The study titled ‘Coupling dinitrogen and hydrocarbons through aryl migration’ has been published in the journal Nature which has been authored by Yale chemistry professor Patrick Holland. The co-first authors are Sean McWilliams, a PhD from Yale, and Daniel Broere, an assistant professor at Utrecht University. Co-authors of the study are Samuel Bhutto and Brandon Mercado of Yale, and Connor Halliday of the University of Edinburgh.

“In the long run, we hope to learn how to use the abundant nitrogen in the air as a resource for synthesizing the products needed by society,” Yale Univesity quoted Holland as saying.

While there has been much focus on “nitrogen fixation” to create ammonia using atmospheric nitrogen, the scientists highlighted that there are many other compounds, materials, and processes that could use nitrogen in other forms if researchers can find ways to make them with atmospheric nitrogen.

'New way of thinking'

Other researchers in their previous failed attempts used highly reactive derivatives of benzene that would degrade before they could produce a chemical reaction with nitrogen. Holland’s team used an iron compound to break down one of the chemical bonds in benzene and treated the nitrogen with a silicon compound that allowed the nitrogen to combine with benzene.

“Fundamentally, we’re showing a new way of thinking about how to encourage nitrogen to form new bonds that may be adaptable to making other products,” Holland said.

