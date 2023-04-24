In a breakthrough discovery, scientists from Northwestern University in Chicago and the University of Texas at Austin (UT) have developed a replacement for implantable pacemakers and defibrillators. Made from graphene, the experts have developed a two-dimensional supermaterial that can be relied upon for its ultra-strong properties combined with its lightweight.

The graphene tattoo implant functions similarly to a traditional pacemaker despite being as thin as paper. The newly-developed e-tattoo can help people suffering from cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders, as it can treat irregular heartbeats at the same time. In addition to being a thin and flexible tattoo paper, the implant is also sufficiently stretchy and strong to tolerate the dynamic motions of a beating heart. Made up of an atomically thin form of carbon with potential, graphene has potential applications in high-performance electronics, high-strength materials, and energy devices.

Overcoming several challenges associated with the discovery of graphene electronic tattoos (GETs), researchers explored several new methods to replace the traditional pacemaker. Scientists made a groundbreaking discovery after they discovered, new technique to encase the graphene tattoo and adhere it to a beating heart's surface. The scientists managed to encapsulate the graphene in a flexible, elastic silicone membrane with a hole providing access to the interior graphene electrode, placing gold tape as thin as 10 microns onto the encapsulating layer to serve as an electrical connection between the graphene and external electronics used to measure and stimulate the heart. Notably, the thickness of all layers together is not more than 100 microns, making it the thinnest known cardiac implant.

The testing of graphene tattoos was done on rats. After placing the paper-thin device on the skin of a rat, scientists observed irregular heart rhythms and then delivered electrical stimulation via a series of pulses without disrupting or changing the natural motion of the heart. In addition, the technology is optically transparent, enabling the researchers to perform optocardiography using light to track and modulate heart rhythm.

"Graphene—aa single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a honeycomb pattern—is an appealing material for biomedical use, said Nai-Chang Yeh, a Caltech physicist, reported Scinece News. "Graphene is very flexible; it’s biocompatible; it’s highly transparent; it’s highly conductive; and it’s mechanically strong," she added.

In addition, this "tattoo" is equipped with sensors that can detect the electrical signals generated by the heart, allowing for real-time monitoring of heart rate, rhythm, and other vital parameters. The data collected by the graphene "tattoo" can be wirelessly transmitted to a smartphone app, enabling patients and doctors to monitor heart health remotely and receive accurate and timely information for diagnosis and treatment.