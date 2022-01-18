Scientists Develop New Class Of Degradable Plastic Polymers Using Sugar Compounds

Marking a sustainable achievement, a team of scientists from two renowned universities has created a new family of plastic polymers using sugar-based starting materials. This invention resulted from the collaboration of scientists from the UK's University of Birmingham and the Duke University in the US who have developed the two new polymers. According to the experts, their invention will ensure sustainability and will offer an advantage in recycling.

Plastic that does not contain plastic-making materials

In their report explaining the constituents of the new polymers, scientists revealed that the starting materials are compounds made from sugar derived from alcohol instead of usual petrochemical derivatives. To be specific, the scientists used isoidide and isomannide as building blocks that are derived from alcohol and have impressive qualities. Among the new polymers developed, one is stretchable like rubber whereas the other, like most commercial plastics is tough but ductile.

The reason for using these two compounds as building blocks is the stiffness and malleability shown by isoidide-based polymer, which is also similar to high-grade engineering plastics such as Nylon-6 in terms of strength. Besides, the isomannide-based material exhibited strength and toughness along with high elasticity. It also was able to recover its shape even after deformation. Dr Josh Worch, from Birmingham's School of Chemistry, and a co-author in the research said as per Birmingham University's statement,

The ability to blend these polymers together to create useful materials, offers a distinct advantage in recycling, which often has to deal with mixed feeds.

Another researcher Dr Connor Stubbs added that although catching up with petrol-based plastics is a huge challenge, an alternative for the same must be developed for better plastics with the properties of the commercial ones. In addition to this, scientists believe that sustainable plastics have the potential to promote sustainability. In a report by Birmingham University, lead researcher Andrew Dove said, "While we need to do more work to reduce costs and study the potential environmental impact of these materials, in the long term it is possible that these sorts of materials could replace petrochemically-sourced plastics that don't readily degrade in the environment". Now that the method is ready, scientists are now looking for industrial partners who are up for its adoption.

Image: Unsplash