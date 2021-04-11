Scientists Find Deviation In Muon's Speed Under Electromagnetic Force In Standard Model

In a breakthrough experiment, physicists have recently found new evidence that a subatomic particle is deviating from behaviour borne out by one of science's most trusted and reliable theories– the Standard Model of particle physics. The discrepancy discovered between what the model predicts and the particle's freshly measured behaviour suggests that the universe may contain previously undiscovered particles or forces that go beyond our current understanding. The discovery was made by a team of scientists from Illinois, who through experimentation, discovered that the particle named muon “wobbled” faster than believed under the influence of the electromagnetic waves.

Muon g-2 experiment

Speaking at a seminar, researchers declared the result of their Muon g-2 experiment. They revealed that, since 2018, they have been measuring muon, a heavier and more unstable version of an electron. Similar to electrons, muons have a negative electric charge and a quantum property known as spin which, when placed in a magnetic field, cause muons to behave like wobbling tops. The speed at which the muon wobbles is directly proportional to the strength of the magnetic field applied.

However, during the course of their experiment, they observed that muon's wobble was slightly faster than what was previously believed. The finding of a discrete speed was already made back in 2001 by experts at New York’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, but the recent Fermilab Muon g-2 adds another, more substantial evidence, to the pre-existing theory. Additionally, the experimenters also discovered that a discrepancy in the speed is an indication that unknown forces might be at play. The results of the study are set to be published in journals, Physical Review Letters, Physical Review A&B, Physical Review A, and Physical Review D later this month.

Image Credits: halacious/Unsplash