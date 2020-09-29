Salty Lakes Found Beneath Mars’ Polar Surface; Could Be 'first Body Of Liquid Water Ever'

On September 28, Italian scientists found that a network of salty ponds and lakes might be existing beneath Mars’ South Pole. A large buried underground lake was captured on the radar sounder on the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter and was identified by the scientists upon inspection of nearly a hundred miles coverage area. The discovery has led to the prospect of the presence of water Mars and was published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The lake was estimated to run nearly 12 miles to 18 miles (20 kilometers to 30 kilometers) long and buried 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) beneath the polar caps.

Some smaller bodies of water of varying sizes also appeared scattered around the main lake. “Mars' southern polar cap is offset from its geographical south pole because of two different polar climates," NASA wrote in the release." Scientists found that the location of two huge craters in the southern hemisphere of Mars is the root cause of this weather generated by the two martian regional climates". This creates conditions that cause the red planet's southern polar ice to freeze out into a cap at about 93 miles (150 kilometers) from the actual south pole, NASA explained. Further, it said that the scientists found remnants of frozen water on the Martian surface south pole which ascertains the existence of more such liquid reservoirs.

[The south polar cap of Mars as it appeared to the Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC). Credit: NASA]

[The bright area at the center of the image is the permanent south polar cap---the part of the cap that will remain through the coming summer. The bright areas that surround the center make up the seasonal frost cap that was deposited during southern winter. The polar frosts contain both water and carbon dioxide ice. Clouds of condensing water ice crystals are seen over parts of the polar cap. Credit: NASA]

Hidden below about a mile (1.5 km) ice

Scientists have long suspected the presence of waterbody on the Red Planet. In 2018, a reservoir running at a stretch of approximately 12 miles (19 kilometers) hidden below about a mile (1.5 km) of ice at the south pole of Mars was discovered. This yielded the signs of life on the Red Planet, as the scientists have now, with the new reservoir found, started the research into the origin and composition as well as the longevity of the lakes. In the study, scientists said that they used MARSIS, European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft to generate radar data of the Mars surface that led to the discovery. Researchers Elena Pettinelli, a geophysicist at Roma Tre University in Rome, and others told space journal that the lakes are extraordinarily salty and contain high brine on the glaciers of Mars' south pole.

[The potential underground salt lake reported by the Mars Express spacecraft in 2018 is located near the planet's permanent south polar ice cap. Credit: USGS Astrogeology Science Center, Arizona State University, INAF]

