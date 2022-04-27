Scientists Identify 100 Research Questions On Himalayas' Future; Warn Of Dramatic Changes

In a recent study published in the journal Earth's Future, scientists have identified 100 pressing research questions on climate change and water resources in the Upper Indus Basin (UIB). They say that these questions must be answered in order to protect the local communities of the region. The UIB is located in the mountainous Hindu-Kush Karakoram Himalaya (HKH) region, of which Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a part. Notably, this part is responsible for feeding the river systems that in turn supply the world's largest network of irrigated agriculture.

Aim of the study

According to the experts, the aim of the study is to identify knowledge gaps and opportunities in social and natural sciences to help inform climate plans, water management, and development policy. "Water resources in the UIB are under a range of ever-increasing pressures including population growth, industrialisation and of course the serious threat posed by climate change", British Antarctic Survey climate scientist Andrew Orr and lead study author said in a statement.

"If we are going to successfully adapt to ongoing and future hydrological and climate change in the UIB we must address pressing knowledge gaps in social and natural sciences", he added.

It is worth noting, that over hundreds of millions of people across four nations- Pakistan, India, China, and Afghanistan- depend on these water resources. And because of this, the researchers, including those from the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, argue that adapting to climate change is essential

As for the questions prepared in the study, the experts say that they push the boundaries of current thinking. In addition to this, the questions are grouped into overarching topics of governance and policy, socio-economic processes, and earth system processes. They also believe that raising awareness about these pressing knowledge gaps will encourage researchers, funding bodies, practitioners, and policymakers to address them.

Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, from the University of Kashmir, who participated in the study, said, "The Top 100 research questions identified in the study would inform policymaking for developing strategies and action plans to combat climate change and hydrological extremes in UIB, of which Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is a part".

Also the Vice-Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, Romshoo added, "The study demonstrates a collaborative role for stakeholders within and outside the UIB to develop climate change adaption plans and policies which will secure and protect the UIB communities that live there". Scarily enough, the experts have warned of dramatic changes in the regions in the coming years.