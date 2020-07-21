Scientists Identify 37 Recently Active Volcanic Structures On Venus

In groundbreaking research, scientists have identified 37 volcanic structures on Venus that appear to be recently active. According to the research published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the scientist focused on a ring-like structure called coronae, which is caused by an upwelling of hot rock from deep within the planet’s interior. The researchers found compelling evidence of widespread recent tectonic and magma activity on Venus’ surface.

While many scientists believed that Venus was essentially dormant geologically for the past half billion years, Anna Gülcher, who is an Earth and Planetary scientists and the lead author of the research, said in a statement, “Our work shows that some of that interior heat is still able to reach the surface even today. Venus is clearly not so geologically dead or dormant as previously thought”.

As per the research, the scientists determined the type of geological features that could exist only in a recently active corona. The officials also scoured images of the planet, which were taken back in the 1990s with the help of NASA’s Magellan structure, in a bid to find coronae. After an intensive examination, the scientists found that 37 coronae have been active in the past two million to three million years.

Study co-author Laurent Montesi said, "In my opinion, many of these structures are indeed active today”.

Further, the researchers explained that coronae are basically fields of lave flows and major faults spanning a large circular area. The study also noted that many of the 37 active coronae reside within the gigantic ring in the planet’s southern hemisphere, including a colossal called Artemis. Venus is Earth’s closest and slightly smaller planetary neighbour.

VERITAS mission

While Venus is covered by clouds of sulphuric acid and has surface temperature hot enough to melt lead, scientists have also called the planet a ‘cosmic gift of an accident’. In a bid to study the red hot planet further, NASA has also planned to launch the VERITAS Project in 2026. NASA’s mission will orbit the planet and create 3D maps with the help of a high-tech radar system. It further will also measure Venu’s gravitational field in order to determine the planet’s interior. With the help of a near-infrared spectrometer, VERITAS will help figure out what the planet’s surface is made of.

