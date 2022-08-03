Scientists In Israel Create World’s First Synthetic Mouse Embryos Using Stem Cells

In a process that used skin stem cells rather than eggs or sperm, an Israeli laboratory has created artificial mouse embryos with brains and beating hearts. The discovery, which was published on August 1 in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, marks the first time that an advanced embryo of any species has been created from stem cells alone.

Weizmann Institute of Science geneticists have made a breakthrough by producing synthetic mouse embryos with beating hearts and brains outside the uterus using stem cells extracted from skin and cultured in a dish, avoiding the injection of an egg with sperm.

"The embryo is the best organ-making machine and the best 3D bioprinter; we tried to emulate what it does," research team's head, Professor Jacob Hanna stated.

However, going the other way - getting stem cells to differentiate into specialised body cells and even develop into organs - has proven to be much more difficult. The technique opens up new avenues for research into how stem cells develop into different organs in the growing embryo and may one day enable the growth of tissues and organs for transplantation using artificial embryo models.

The team improved upon two earlier discoveries made in the lab

Hanna's team improved upon two earlier discoveries made in his lab. One was a successful method for reprogramming stem cells back to their naive state, or to the stage when they are most capable of differentiating into different cell types. The other was the electronically controlled device that the team had created after seven years of trial and error for growing natural mouse embryos outside the womb. It was described in a scientific paper in Nature in March 2021.

The device closely regulates oxygen exchange and atmospheric pressure while keeping the embryos bathed in a nutrient solution inside of beakers that move continuously, simulating the way nutrients are supplied by maternal blood flow to the placenta. The team had previously used this device to successfully grow natural mouse embryos from day five to day eleven.

The goal of the new study was to develop a synthetic embryo model solely from uncultured mouse stem cells that had been maintained for years in a petri dish, as opposed to beginning with fertilised eggs. This strategy could, to a large extent, avoid the technical and moral concerns associated with the use of natural embryos in research and biotechnology, which makes it extremely valuable.

