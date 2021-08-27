Scientists Predict 95% Of 20th-century Ocean Surface Temperatures Will Vanish By 2100

Scientists believe that by 2100, up to 95% of 20th-century ocean surface temperatures will have vanished. According to a study published in Scientific Reports, depending on how greenhouse gas emissions evolve in the first half of the 21st century, wide swaths of ocean surface climates defined by surface water temperature (pH) and aragonite concentration, could be wiped out.

Human activity is to blame the climate change

According to Open Access Government, over 700 experts contributed to the report, which concluded that human activity was certainly to blame for climate change's increasing urgency. Scientists are examining how different Representative Concentration Pathways will result in varied outcomes for all lifeforms that rely on the oceans. Oceans cover 70% of the Earth's surface and are essential to the survival of innumerable local ecosystems.

While some marine species already adapt to changing ocean climates by dispersing to other habitats, the study's authors fear that this will no longer be possible if present ocean climates vanish as species would either have to adapt quickly or perish. Ocean currents transfer warm water to the poles and cold water back to the tropics. Ocean currents regulate global temperature by balancing the uneven distribution of solar radiation reaching the surface of the globe.

Katie Lotterhos and colleagues created computer simulations of worldwide ocean climates for three periods, the early 19th century (1795–1834), the late 20th century (1965–2004), and the late twenty-first century (2065–2104). The team forecasted climates across multiple locations using two emission scenarios, RCP 4.5 and RCP 8.5. According to these scenarios, the volume of greenhouse gases emitted in the 21st-century peaks in 2050, followed by moderate growth which peaks in 2100. This would further be followed by a gradual increase.

Ocean climate of the 19th and 20th centuries will not be found in the 21st century

The authors were able to indicate which ocean climates from the 19th and 20th centuries may no longer be found in the 21st century. While ocean climates did not change significantly between the 19th and 20th centuries, the authors found that by 2100, 10% to 82% of the ocean surface could be subjected to new climates with higher temperatures, more acidic pH, and lower saturation of aragonite (a mineral used by corals and other marine organisms to form shells).

Image - Insplash