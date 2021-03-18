Scientists Propose To Build Huge Solar-powered Ark On Moon To Save Earth Species

A team of researchers from the University of Arizona have made a proposal to build an ark, deeming it as a "modern global insurance policy" for 6.7 million species from Earth, which are preserved and hidden inside a series of caves and tunnels under the moon's surface. As per the proposal, the moon’s lava tubes and lunar pits could be ‘ideal places’ to construct a modern-day Noah’s Ark. This will be similar in concept to Svalbard's famous "Doomsday" Seed Vault, but in a place where the climate crisis can't reach the specimens.

There are hundreds of lava tubes beneath the surface of the Moon, however, they are shielded from radiation and micrometeorites. Also, the extremely low temperatures would be helpful for storing the samples. Powering such a facility should not be such a difficult task. A 30 per cent efficiency, 191 square meters of solar panels, would be enough to power the Lunar Ark. However, the construction and delivery can pose a little problem.

In a statement, the University of Arizona researcher Jekan Thanga said, “Earth is naturally a volatile environment”. He added, “As humans, we had a close call about 75,000 years ago with the Toba supervolcanic eruption, which caused a 1,000-year cooling period and, according to some, aligns with an estimated drop in human diversity. Because human civilization has such a large footprint, if it were to collapse, that could have a negative cascading effect on the rest of the planet”. READ | Astrophotographer captures ISS crossing moon, netizens call it 'phenomenal moment'

Constructing a ‘Doomsday vault’

This idea has been around for hundreds of years. The discovery of the lava tube renewed the enthusiasm for the concept. Building a lunar ark is no small undertaking, but, based on some "quick, back-of-the-envelope calculations”, said Thanga. He added, “It's not crazy big. We were a little bit surprised about that”.

The mission comes from another project Thanga and his group previously proposed. The project involved miniature flying and hopping robots called SphereX enter a lava tube in teams. They would collect samples of regolith, dust and loose rock. Further, they would gather information about the layout, temperature and makeup of the lava tubes. This information could inform the construction of the lunar base. The team's model for the underground ark includes a set of solar panels on the moon's surface that would provide electricity. Two or more elevator shafts. This would lead down into the facility, where petri dishes would be housed in a series of cryogenic preservation modules. Also, an additional goods elevator shaft would be used to transport construction material.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/NASA)