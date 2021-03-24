Scientists To Test Nuclear Fusion Reactor With The Aim Of Combating Global Energy Crisis

The technology that fuels mass destruction is also capable of powering cities around the world. Taking note of this, scientists are on their way to creating the world's first functioning nuclear fusion reactor. The inaugural test runs that will be conducted this summer will determine if the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) stands a chance.

Scientists to test the world's first nuclear reactor this June

Cosmology enthusiasts will know why the sun and stars are immensely bright. When nuclei of two atoms collide together, they create an immense amount of energy. This is why the cosmic terranes are capable of producing so much heat and light. Bringing this theory to life, scientists have entertained the idea of producing as much energy as possible with little energy to operate. They have claimed that these low-power operations won't start until 2025 but its inaugural test runs will commence this summer.

Contrary to popular belief, a nuclear fusion reactor is completely safe to handle. The radiations can only prove to be dangerous during fission and are theoretically impossible to be hazardous in the case of fusion. The only problem here is that nuclear fusion is much more difficult to create as the energy needs to be controlled so it doesn't produce too much but is enough to be useful. In such circumstances, the experiment poses larger technical and engineering issues than issues related to safety. The experiment is also hugely dependent on finding the correct measures of the correct materials.

Researchers at EUROfusion will execute the Joint European Torus (JET) along with the ITR to solve issues such as reaction optimization and fuel use. The JET will be crucial in fine-tuning the fuel and material needs for the ITER experiment. Both are in attune and can't be executed without one another. The plan is to set up the JET by this summer to conduct test runs and solve initial problems. Once that is out of the way, ITER will begin in 2025 for a ten-year service cycle where it’ll operate on low-power hydrogen reactions. If the nuclear fusion reactor project turns out successful, scientists are confident that they'll be able to solve the global energy crisis for good.

Image Credit: Tech Vision YT