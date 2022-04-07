Scientists Unearth Fossil Of Dinosaur Killed On The Day Asteroid Hit Earth 66 Mn Years Ago

In a miraculous finding, scientists claimed to have discovered fossils of a dinosaur that died on the day an asteroid struck the Earth 66 million years ago. The fossil has been discovered at the Tanis site in North Dakota in the US and it reportedly is a leg of a Thescelosaurus, that got ripped off during the asteroid collision and was washed away due to a flash flood. Interestingly, scientists have also found a fragment of the Chicxulub asteroid which wiped out the dinosaurs.

'It's absolutely bonkers': Professor Manning

Phillip Manning, a professor of natural history at the University of Manchester called the discovery "absolutely bonkers". Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said that the fossil is the “ultimate dinosaur drumstick”, as per The Guardian. Interestingly, the dinosaur leg, which has been found complete with skin, is just the first of many discoveries made at the site. In addition to the prehistoric creatures, the archaeologists also found a fossil turtle, remains of small mammals and fish that breathed in impact debris. The skin from a horned triceratops along with the embryo of a flying pterosaur still inside its egg is also on the list of the timeless fossils.

Robert DePalma, the University of Manchester graduate student who is leading the excavation, said as per BBC, "We’ve got so many details with this site that tell us what happened moment by moment, it’s almost like watching it play out in the movies. You look at the rock column, you look at the fossils there, and it brings you back to that day". Calling the discovery the best-case scenario, DePalma confirmed to BBC, "Here we've got a creature that was buried on the day of impact- we didn't know at that point yet if it had died during the impact but now it looks like it probably did".

It is worth noting that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck Earth in the Gulf of Mexico which is about 3,000 kilometres from the Tanis site. However, owing to the size of the asteroid- approximately 10 kilometres wide- the devastation reached places far from the impact site.