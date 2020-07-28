Seismic Waves Help Detect Chemical Reactions Beneath A Watershed

A Penn State-led research team observed chemical reactions deep below ground that affected water quality with the help of seismic waves that recorded these changes under an entire watershed. In research published on July 27 by the Penn State University on its website, the scientists found that the seismic waves could observe reactions underneath the ground and help to protect groundwater resources. A University of Wyoming researcher, Brad Carr, removed a logging instrument from a borehole in the valley floor at Shale Hills in order to conduct the research.

According to the published study, the traditional geochemical tests for the underground water involved expensive methods such as drilling a borehole 3 to 4 inches, maintain the soil and rock samples by the scientists, grinding and studying the chemical makeup of the soil in the labs. Such methods were extensively time-consuming and offered limited scope. However, the detection of the seismic waves allowed the researchers to map the subsurface with a seismic logging tool that was faster and more promising.

About one-third of the U.S. population gets their drinking water from groundwater, so we need to protect this valuable resource, said Susan Brantley, distinguished professor of geosciences and director of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute (EESI) at Penn State

At this point, however, we don’t know where the water is or how it moves in the subsurface because we don’t know what is down there. In this study we used human-generated seismic waves — similar to the waves from earthquakes — to look under the surface, she added.

Researchers calculated composition change

Scientists could observe how fast the water moved away from the tool after they lowered the logging tool into the borehole and took measurements. As per the study, the faster velocities indicated the waves travelling through the solid bedrock, while the slower velocities indicated the waves travelled through weathered rock with air-filled pores or soil near the surface. Using the rock physics model, the researchers assimilated data and calculated the composition change, porosity change and saturation change of the rock to explain the measured velocities.

In this study, we had the advantage of having previously drilled boreholes, so we knew at which depths geochemical changes happen,” Gu said. We also had the materials from the boreholes, so we knew the mineral abundance and element composition. Here we tried to expand our knowledge by doing geophysics, which is relatively more efficient, she explained.

Researchers found that chemical reactions between water and clay caused seismic waves to change behaviour. These changes helped the researchers understand the presence of deep carbon dioxide produced by microbial respiration and mineral reactions in the subsurface.

