Self-healing Material Developed By Indian Scientists, Capable Of Autonomous Repairs

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur, have developed a material that repairs itself. The self-repairing material is composed of Bipyrazole organic crystals and can be used in devices that break easily due to mechanical damage. The material can heal itself without the need for external intervention and has multiple use cases across several industries.

Self-healing material developed by scientists of India

The molecules used in the material reconnect on being electrically charged

The piezoelectric molecular crystals in the material recombine upon breaking due to mechanical stress. The material develops electric charges when under impact, which results in electrification of broken pieces. The charge accumulates at the edges or junctions of cracks, which leads to attraction within molecules that result in reconnection of molecules. The material is capable of autonomous repairs within milliseconds at crystallographic precision.

Such material will increase the life of several equipment

The idea behind developing the self-healing material is to increase the life of equipment which is prone to mechanical damage, and will help with devices that are difficult to repair through human intervention. In a statement, Department of Science and Technology has said that “researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur, have developed piezoelectric molecular crystals that repair themselves from mechanical damages without need for any external intervention”

"Wound healing in living tissue and bone has inspired many synthetic self-healing polymers, gels and other soft materials in the last decade or so. However, replicating such repair in crystalline materials has remained a challenge as they are rigid and prevent diffusion of material at the damaged part due to dense and regularly arranged molecules in them," a public statement released by the research and development team.

The self-healing material has several use cases

The research has recently been published in the ‘Science’ journal, and was supported by Department of Science and Technology through Swarnajayanti Fellowship and Science Engineering Research board grants. The new materials might be used in micro-chips, mechanical sensors, micro-robotics and actuators. It can also find use in manufacturing high quality screens or surfaces that are prone to mechanical wear and tear like scratches, which will be a boon for devices with visual outputs such as smartphones, laptops and televisions.