Severe Cyclonic Storm On Rise In North Indian Ocean Due To Global Warming, Warn Scientists

Climate change and global warming have seriously disturbed the spread and the intensity of tropical cyclones across the oceans worldwide. Man-made global warming has had “a considerable impact on global tropical cyclones”, scientists have found earlier, and while the southern Indian Ocean has witnessed lesser tropical cyclones originations over the past decades, the North Indian Ocean region has shown a drastic spike in its intensity of the cyclonic storms, a new study conducted by leading Indian scientists revealed, Thursday.

In a press release by the Indian Ministry of Science & Technology, scientists rang the alarm about the role of global warming in the rise of the intensity of severe cyclonic storms that have major socioeconomic implications. This rise, the experts are associating with the turbulence in the atmospheric parameters like higher relative humidity, weak vertical wind shear as well as warm sea surface temperature (SST) caused by global warming. “ Frequency and high-intensity tropical cyclones formed over global ocean basins is a matter of concern,” scientists purported, adding that these cyclones pose vulnerability and significant risks to the coastal regions.

On March 1, the #Himawari8 🛰️ captured two cyclones in the Southern Hemisphere—Tropical Cyclone Marian over the Indian Ocean, and Tropical Cyclone 23P over Queensland, Australia. pic.twitter.com/CTWekSqCf8 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) March 1, 2021

The team that led the research, comprised of the scientists namely Jiya Albert, Athira Krishnan, and Prasad K. Bhaskaran from the Department of Ocean Engineering & Naval Architecture, IIT Kharagpur, who collaborated with K. S. Singh, Centre for Disaster Mitigation and Management, VIT University, Vellore, with the support from the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India under the Climate Change Programme (CCP). The research focused on the analysis of the critical atmospheric parameters in the large-scale environmental flow, and El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) on tropical cyclone activity in the North Indian Ocean. The study was then published in the journal 'Climate Dynamics', Springer as of this week. It measured the destructive potential of tropical cyclones known as the Power Dissipation Index.

#Habana remains a strong cyclone in the South Indian Ocean, but no impacts on land are expected. pic.twitter.com/drb4UQwSD1 — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) March 10, 2021

“Strong mid-level relative humidity (RH), positive low-level relative vorticity (RV), weak vertical wind shear (VWS), warm sea surface temperature (SST), and suppressed outgoing long-wave radiation (OLR) are responsible for the increased tropical cyclone activity in the North Indian Ocean,” Ministry of Science & Technology stated in a release, shedding some light on the what the findings correlated with. These parameters were found to exist during pre-monsoon seasons of La Nina, said the ministry, adding that it helps in severe cyclone formation in the said region.

"Environmental variables such as SST, wind streamlines, Vertical Velocity, and Specific Humidity exhibited comparable contributions towards cyclogenesis during both El Nino and La Nina phases. Investigation of the role of additional parameters such as water vapour and zonal Sea Level Pressure gradients revealed the possible linkage of La Nina years on increased severity of tropical cyclones," according to the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Water vapour content increased in troposphere

The new study also discovered an increase in the amount of water vapour content in the troposphere, which was 1.93 times than what was recorded for the past 38 years when compared with the base year 1979. During the year 2020-2021, the number of intense cyclones simply doubled as compared to the El Nino years. “Positional shifts in the average cyclogenesis of intense cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are analogous with the observations for the western North Pacific Ocean basin,” the study finds. During the La Nina years, between 1973 to 2017, there has been a shift in the climatological distribution of water vapour content over the Andaman Sea and North China Sea regions that has now led to the increase in the frequency of severe cyclones, scientists stated.