Six-feet Of Physical Distance Not Enough To Prevent Transmission Of Virus, Warns U.S Study

Even as the COVID pandemic wreaks havoc around the globe, another issue has now been flagged as researchers of a new study believe that a physical distance of six feet may not be enough to sufficiently prevent indoor transmission of virus-laden aerosols. Published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society, the study suggested that distancing oneself was not enough to prevent exposure to virus-carrying aerosols. Moreover, other precautionary measures should be implemented with other control strategies such as proper distancing and face masking, said an ANI report.

Infecting viruses can travel indoors within one minute

Researchers from the Pennsylvania State University in the U.S revealed that virus-laden particles emerging from an infected person indoors can reach the other person's breathing zone within one minute, even with a distance of six feet (two meters) in between. The study's author and doctoral student at the University, Gen Pei, said that they reached the conclusion by exploring the airborne transport of virus-laden particles released from infected people inside buildings. They further investigated the effects of building ventilation and physical distancing as control strategies for indoor exposure to airborne viruses.

As per ANI, the researchers examined three factors - the first being the amount and rate of air ventilated through space, the indoor airflow pattern associated with different ventilation strategies, and the aerosol emission mode of breathing versus talking. Besides this, they also compared the transport of human respiratory aerosols ranging in size from one to 10 micrometers with tracer gas, typically employed to test leaks in air-tight systems. The COVID carrying virus SARS-CoV-2 travels in aerosols within this range, said the study.

Ventilation can both protect and infect

Another researcher and corresponding author Donghyun Rim revealed that the aforementioned trend is pronounced in rooms without sufficient ventilation. He stated that rooms, where fresh air continuously flows from the floor and pushes old air to an exhaust vent near the ceiling, made the aerosols travel faster and farther. The experts said that most residential homes, that are equipped with displacement ventilation, can result in a human breathing zone concentration of viral aerosols that are seven times higher than mixed-mode ventilation systems.

However, the researchers stated that commercial buildings that use mixed-mode ventilation systems cause better air integration as they incorporate outside air to dilute the indoor air. In conclusion, increasing the ventilation and air mixing rates can effectively reduce the transmission distance and potential accumulation of exhaled aerosols. The experts also believe that ventilation and distance are only two options in an arsenal of protective techniques.

