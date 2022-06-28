Sky Cruise With Capacity Of 5,000 And Never-ending Fuel? New Video Introduces Flying Hotel

How to reduce the carbon footprint of a spacecraft? Just power it with nuclear energy and keep it airborne for years at a time. This is what a video circulating on the internet suggests. Posted by animator Hashem Al-Ghaili on YouTube, the video features a giant flying hotel named Sky Cruise which is equipped with 20 engines above and beneath two wings of separate lengths. Check out the video below.

Introducing the floating hotel

The floating hotel is fully capable of accommodating around 5,000 at a time and once airborne, it could fly for years at a stretch without leaving any carbon footprint, says the narrator in the video. As mentioned above, the Sky Cruise is said to be powered by nuclear energy whereas its controls are in the hands of Artificial Intelligence. Needless to say, a spacecraft of this size boasts a range of features including a massive hall that allows a 360 view of its surroundings.

The hotel also has the main entertainment deck which features a range of platforms for recreational activities. Shopping malls, sports centers, swimming pools, restaurants, bars, playgrounds for children and even theatres are some of the luxuries passengers would get to enjoy. "Thanks to nuclear energy, the hotel never runs out of fuel and can remain suspended in the air for several years without ever touching the ground,” the narrator says.

As for the piloting, the deployed AI would automatically predict any and all barriers allowing the Sky Cruise to “glide over the turbulence with ease”. The spacecraft can also create anti-vibrations that work like noise cancellation and thus minimise the effects of turbulence.

Needless to say, the video triggered a wide range of reactions as one viewer wrote, "That thing is massive, it's at least 20 times larger than any commercial airplane. I can't even imagine the amount of maintenence something this massive would need. And how many pilots would you need to fly that thing??". Another viewer wrote, "If physics and aerodynamics didn't exist, then this vessel might actually be able to take off".