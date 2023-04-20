Sky Watchers To Witness Hybrid Solar Eclipse On April 20; Know The Rare Celestial Event

Several parts of Earth are set to witness a rare celestial event as the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, casting a giant shadow on parts of the planet and leading to a hybrid solar eclipse, which will occur on April 20.

The solar eclipse on Thursday will be a hybrid since it will not be a complete solar eclipse nor a partial solar eclipse, but rather a combination of the two. Every 18 months, a solar eclipse occurs in one part of the planet.

Where will it be visible?

NASA stated that on April 20, skywatchers in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

What is a hybrid eclipse?

A hybrid eclipse is a combination of total and annular eclipses. When the Moon travels between the Sun and our planet, completely obstructing the Sun, we experience a total solar eclipse. When the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth and passes in between our planet and the Sun, an annular solar eclipse happens. Because it is farther away, the Moon seems smaller than the Sun and is unable to totally obscure the star, leaving a ring of sunlight. During a hybrid eclipse, the Earth’s curvature results in a different view across the globe as the eclipse shifts between a total eclipse and an annular eclipse, according to NASA.

Hybrid eclipses are rare among eclipses and occur only a few times a century.