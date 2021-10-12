Skyrora Likely To Launch UK's First-ever Rocket In 2022; Inks Deal For Spaceport

The United Kingdom might soon witness the launch of the first rocket ever to take off from its soil by early 2022. This possibility arose as Skyrora, an Edinburgh rocket company, struck a deal with billionaire landowner Anders Holch Povlsen for acquiring a spaceport that he owns in the island of Unst in Shetland. Once the company kickstarts its space missions, it will aim to execute over 15 launches every year this decade.

#Skyrora is delighted to announce we've officially signed an LOI to launch our orbital vehicle, #SkyroraXL, from @Saxavord_Space at the end of 2022!



We're excited to champion #EnvironmentalLaunch through this partnership and are optimistic for the future of the #UKSpace sector! pic.twitter.com/VBHZsecFYZ — Skyrora (@Skyrora_Ltd) October 12, 2021

Skyrora and its sky-high ambitions

Founded and run by Volodymyr Levykin, Skyrora is set to debut UK's first full-fledged rocket. With an aim to deploy satellites into orbit, the company has built rockets that measure 75ft long and weigh 56-ton. A report by Daily Mail suggested that the SaxaVord Spaceport chosen by Skyrora has received fundings worth $1.9 million from Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

Founder and CEO Levykin was reported saying that the multi-launch deal with SaxaVord is exciting as it has granted them the opportunity to be the first company to launch from UK soil. Besides, he said that considering how technologically advanced the UK already is, their deal is a crucial step in offering space services.

As per the company, they are also eyeing 16 launches every year by 2030, once they kickstart operations with a successful launch next year.

How is the deal a significant one for UK

Apart from bringing the UK into the space race, Skyrora also aims at promoting sustainability in the space industry. The company will reportedly use ecosene as fuel for Skyrora XL rocket, which is a rocket fuel alternative made from waste plastic like polystyrene.

Estimates suggest, that this approach can prevent 3,000 tons of unrecyclable plastic from going into landfills in this decade. Generation of employment is also being seen as a benefit as the mission is likely to create 140 jobs locally and 70 jobs across Shetland.

We are unbelievably proud to announce that we have successfully completed the UK’s first ground rocket test in 50 years. We have successfully completed a full static fire test at our mobile launch complex in five days.

Read the full article: https://t.co/S9sUPkhEX3#UKnewspace pic.twitter.com/jd531tWuer — Skyrora (@Skyrora_Ltd) May 20, 2020

Earlier in May 2021, Skyrora had completed its first-ever full ground static fire trial which also was the first vertical test carried out in the UK in 50 years. Interestingly, the orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) on the Skyrora XL rocket can help in cleaning space debris or maintenance and de-orbiting of defunct satellites once installed in the orbit.

Image: Twitter/@Skyrora_Ltd