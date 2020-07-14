Skywatchers Alert: Jupiter Will Shine Its Brightest From Dusk Till Dawn On July 15

For curious minds and skywatchers, its a call for Wednesday, July 15, to witness a Jupiter that will be at its brightest in the whole of 2020 and shine for the longest. The planet will be at “opposition” to the Sun, an occasion celebrated by planet-gazers each year because Jupiter will be well-positioned and shining brightly for the next few weeks and months.

A planet’s opposition occurs when Earth passes between it and the Sun. As a consequence of that geometry, Jupiter’s disk will appear to be 100% illuminated as seen from Earth. The planet will look at its brightest and best for all of 2020 but never twinkle. However, in practical terms there’s no need to wait until that one specific night; Jupiter is at its brightest from July 11 through July 16, 2020.

Where to find Jupiter in the night sky?

The gas giant planet is currently moving through the constellation of Sagittarius, the Archer. To find it, wait an hour after sunset and look to the southeast. You should see it easily enough as a bright light just above the horizon. Within the hour you’ll also see Saturn appear to Jupiter’s lower-left.

To find Jupiter's huge Galilean moons, use any air of binoculars or a small telescope, and you’ll be able to see some Ganymede, Europa, Callisto, and Io.

What’s next for Jupiter?

As Earth moves away from Jupiter on its orbit of the Sun, the gas giant will get slightly dimmer in the night sky. It will also rise earlier and earlier, eventually being visible in the western sky just after sunset, and itself setting soon after. That will be the case by late December when Jupiter will get incredibly close to Saturn.

On December 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will be in a “great conjunction” and appear to be less than 1º apart in the night sky. That’s so close that the two giant planets will appear to shine as one. Jupiter will next go into opposition on August 19 of next year.

