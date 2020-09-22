Solar Cycle 25: What Would Sun's Next Cycle Look Like? Here's What Experts Say

After NASA officially declared that Earth’s brightest star, the Sun has entered a new ‘solar weather cycle’, it on September 17 predicted what sun’s new activity phase called ‘Solar cycle 25’ would look like. Starting off by saying that the “short story” involves scientists thinking it would be similar to the previous cycle, that is, similar to the last 11 years, NASA revealed that the “long story” includes an entire panel of experts attempting to understand the “mystifying behaviour” of the star that impacts Earth.

With the average length of 11 years, the sun according to scientists roughly changes its behaviour regularly having its own “ups and downs”. These solar cycles, which also involve the flipping of the Sun’s magnetic poles on earth, give the experts an idea as to what they shall expect in terms of space weather. The conditions in the outer space change similar to that on earth and the outbursts from the brightest star can further lead to a series of changes. From the ethereal aurora to satellite orbital decay, from impacting radio communications to the power grid, studying solar cycles gives the scientists an upper-hand on being geared-up for the upcoming changes.

12 experts considered 60 models

The bench of experts, that meet once every decade since 1989, met only for the fourth time in March 2019 and the 12 experts according to NASA, considered at least 60 models. Among others, the majority appeared to have inclined towards the especially successful model, that is, the polar magnetic field model. This kind of model involves the measuring of the magnetic field at Sun’s north and south poles because according to the scientists, these poles ac “like a seed for the next cycle”. After rounding-up on that specific model prediction, NASA said that they in synergy predicted everything about the Solar Cycle 25. From its start to its peak and the peak sunspot number, the experts have more or less assumed about the future weather in space that will be ‘similar’ to Solar Cycle 24.

NASA said, “Currently, the Sun’s poles are about as strong as they were at the same point in the last solar cycle, which scientists interpret as signs that Solar Cycle 25 will play out in similar fashion to Cycle 24. Solar Cycle 24 was a feeble cycle, peaking at 114 sunspots (the average is 179). Solar Cycle 25 is now underway and expected to peak with 115 sunspots in July 2025.”

