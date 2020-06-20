Solar Eclipse 2020: Jaipur To Witness Partial Eclipse At Noon

Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday from 10:15 am till 1:44 pm. However, this time there will be no arrangement for viewing the eclipse at BM Birla Planetarium campus due to COVID-19, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, at 11:56 am 88 percent of the sun will be covered. The solar eclipse will be visible in Gharsana in Bikaner, Suratgarh, Sirsa, and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun and Joshimath etc.

"This is the only solar eclipse visible from India this year. One should never try to watch the solar eclipse with bare eyes. Special eyeglasses or 14 number welding glasses can be used to view the eclipse. During the solar eclipse, the moon comes between the Earth and the Sun," said Sandip Bhattacharya, Assistant Director, BM Birla Planetarium.

On June 21, 2020, the moon’s trajectory will bring it between the earth and the sun. During the moon’s movement across the solar disk, there will be a point of maximum eclipse when the moon's coverage of the solar disk will at its peak. Observers from India and a few other countries around the globe will be able to witness the formation of an annulus around the moon, which is also known as the 'Ring of Fire'.

"The solar eclipse will be visible from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm with maximum visibility at 12:01 pm tomorrow in Delhi. Sun will be visible like a necklace. It will travel West to East. People can watch it via webcasts amid COVID-19 lockdown," according to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

According to astronomers, the best views of the solar eclipse would be witnessed along the centerline, which stretches from central Africa to northern India, China, and Taiwan. Hence, people in India can watch one of the clearest celestial 'ring of fire' solar eclipse of the year.

(With ANI inputs)

