Solar Eclipse 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium To Stream Live Webcast Of 'Ring Of Fire'

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru has decided to stream a live webcast of the annual Solar Ecplipse expected to occur on June 21. The move comes due to the ban on huge public gathering amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Due to the restriction, no arrangement has been made for the public to view the eclipse from the planetarium's Bengaluru campus, however, people can watch it live on Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium's Facebook and YouTube channel. The live stream can also be viewed at www.taralaya.org

India to get clear view of 'Ring of Fire'

The photovoltaic eclipse can be viewed at 9:15 am in India, Pakistan, China, and Africa as the disk of the moon appear to cross in front of the sun, partially near the apogee, the point in sun’s elliptical orbit where it is farthest from Earth, causing the phenomenon known as a Ring of fire, according to NASA. Further, a second total solar eclipse will be visible from South America on December 14, 2020.

According to astronomers, the best views of the solar eclipse would be witnessed along the centerline, which stretches from central Africa to northern India, China, and Taiwan. Hence, India can watch one of the clearest celestial "ring of fire" solar eclipse of the year as it falls along the centerline.

India will reportedly be able to see the annular eclipse almost in its entirety, with 98.6 per cent of the sun’s surface being covered by the moon. As per the reports of a science portal, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati. The eclipse will be 78 per cent in Patna, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair and etc.

