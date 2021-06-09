Solar Eclipse 2021 In India: When Will The 'ring Of Fire' Be Visible? Check Details

India's skygazers are in for a treat on Thursday, as the country is ready to see its first Solar Eclipse of 2021. Surya Grahan will be visible from various parts of India on June 10, 2021. The majestic occurrence is a rarity and always a sight to behold in terms of natural spatial phenomena. An eclipse occurs when one heavenly body, such as a moon or planet, moves into the shadow of another heavenly body, as we learned in school. A Solar Eclipse, also known as a Surya Grahan, occurs when the moon blocks the Sun's light and casts its shadow on Earth, temporarily obscuring the Sun.

Solar eclipse date and time

Solar eclipses are a rare occurrence, and skygazers flock in vast numbers to see them. They must be aware of the actual day and time of the event so that they do not miss it. The Solar Eclipse of June 2021 will occur on June 10, 2021. The celestial event will begin at 1:42 pm (IST) and end at 6:41 pm (IST). This will be an annular solar eclipse with a ring of fire visible throughout the eclipse.

The Solar Eclipse is only observable in a few specified geographic places, in addition to the day and time. The Solar Eclipse of June 2021 will not be visible across the country; it will only be viewable from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh sections. The Solar Eclipse will also be visible from sections of Canada, Greenland, and Russia, in addition to these regions in India. According to a NASA report, places such as New York, Washington, DC, London, and Toronto would be able to see a partial eclipse.

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?

It is not recommended to see the eclipse with the naked eye if you plan to experience Surya Grahan 2021 in person, as it might inflict serious eye damage. As a result, individuals should take precautions and wear protective solar eclipse glasses. Skygazers who are unable to go to these locations to witness this event can view it live through live-stream on many websites and YouTube Channels.

Picture Credit: Unsplash