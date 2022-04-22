Solar Eclipse 2022: When Is Surya Grahan? Date, Time And All You Need To Know

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2022 will occur on April 30 and will last for a total of about four hours. The eclipse, which would be this year's first partial eclipse of two, will begin at 12:15 p.m. (IST) and last till 4 p.m. It is worth mentioning, however, that the celestial event will not be visible in India and those in South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Antarctic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean will see it.

How does a solar eclipse occur?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon, the Earth and the Sun align in a straight line and the Moon ends up blocking our planet's view of its star. When the moon intervenes, the Sun's light gets blocked and the moon casts a shadow on Earth. As mentioned above, the forthcoming eclipse will be a partial one. A partial solar eclipse occurs when about 4.7 days before the moon reaches apogee, a term used to define its farthest point from Earth.

According to EarthSky, this solar eclipse is a very deep partial one as it will obscure about half the sunlight and will only be visible from sparsely populated regions of the planet. Solar eclipses occur in various types due to which astronomers have catergorised them into- total, annular, partial, and hybrid eclipses. In 2022, two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses will occur and will be visible depending on the region and timing of the event. According to astronomers, the second partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25 when the moon will again align with the sun and the Earth in almost a straight line.

Common 'Dos and Donts' during a solar eclipse

During a solar eclipse, individuals follow various rules, as per the Hindu faith. Many individuals avoid using a sharp instrument during the eclipse, and many others avoid eating during the eclipse. However, it is recommended that one may consume food at least two hours prior to an eclipse. And while the eclipse will not be visible from India, those able to spot it are advised not to look at the Sun directly without protective glasses.