Solar Eclipse Live Stream 2020: Mesmerizing Photos And Videos Of The 'Ring Of Fire'

Solar Eclipse Live Stream 2020 has begun. Here is a compilation of some of the most stunning photos and videos of the 'Ring of Fire' that you cannot miss.

The beauty of the 'Ring of Fire' has been intriguing the lovers of astronomy to the core. While many cannot see it due to the pandemic or the time difference, they are watching the Annular Solar Eclipse Live Stream at home on different websites such as TimeAndDate.com, Slooh.com and more. The Moon has started its journey to totally or partly cover the Sun from the view of Earth and it has already finished most of it. Many astronomy fans from numerous places who witnessed the beauty of the 'Ring of Fire' shared some beautiful pictures. Here is everything about the Solar Eclipse June 2020.

Solar Eclipse Live video of the shadow path

Can we see Solar Eclipse through X-ray?

An Annular solar eclipse always looks like a partial eclipse all over the Earth. Unlike the Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipses are dangerous and harmful for the naked eyes. It is advised by many experts to use sunglasses, 3D glasses and other eclipse-friendly glasses to view the eclipse. However, it has been observed that many people are using Xrays to view the beauty of the Annular Solar Eclipse, however, it is safe as it blocks the harmful rays that affect the eyes causing damage. One can effectively use Xrays to view the beauty of the Eclipse

Some of the incredible pictures of the Solar Eclipse Live

The Rainbow before the eclipse starts

When the Annular Eclipse started 

A minute before the 'Ring of Fire' appeared

The Annular Solar Eclipse or the 'Ring of Fire' at its peak

Some of the incredible pictures of the Solar Eclipse 

Here is a compilation of some of the most intriguing pictures of the Solar eclipse clicked by people while enjoying the serenity of the event.

The shadows during a Solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse Live video from fans

The netizens have shared the Solar Eclipse Live video while watching the beauty of the astronomical event.  Below are some of the most candid yet incredible experiences of the Annular Solar Eclipse around the globe.

  • Image Courtesy to all the respective photographers

