Solar Eclipse Live Stream 2020: Mesmerizing Photos And Videos Of The 'Ring Of Fire'

The beauty of the 'Ring of Fire' has been intriguing the lovers of astronomy to the core. While many cannot see it due to the pandemic or the time difference, they are watching the Annular Solar Eclipse Live Stream at home on different websites such as TimeAndDate.com, Slooh.com and more. The Moon has started its journey to totally or partly cover the Sun from the view of Earth and it has already finished most of it. Many astronomy fans from numerous places who witnessed the beauty of the 'Ring of Fire' shared some beautiful pictures. Here is everything about the Solar Eclipse June 2020.

Solar Eclipse Live video of the shadow path

Can we see Solar Eclipse through X-ray?

An Annular solar eclipse always looks like a partial eclipse all over the Earth. Unlike the Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipses are dangerous and harmful for the naked eyes. It is advised by many experts to use sunglasses, 3D glasses and other eclipse-friendly glasses to view the eclipse. However, it has been observed that many people are using Xrays to view the beauty of the Annular Solar Eclipse, however, it is safe as it blocks the harmful rays that affect the eyes causing damage. One can effectively use Xrays to view the beauty of the Eclipse

Some of the incredible pictures of the Solar Eclipse Live

The Rainbow before the eclipse starts

Also got this rainbow just when the eclipse was starting pic.twitter.com/kO3MxVkn2G — Rishabh (@rishu556) June 21, 2020

When the Annular Eclipse started

Solar eclipse 2020 â¤ï¸ A thread -



When it all started ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/PgUTHpnHHL — Vaibhav Kashyap (@NomadVoyager) June 21, 2020

The moon started gradually coming above sun.. man it was mesmerizing â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/zgcoEt7uPW — Vaibhav Kashyap (@NomadVoyager) June 21, 2020

Just before peak time.. clouds came And I thought I won't see the most beautiful thing the nature has to offer ðŸ˜­â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/b8LOEnW6vp — Vaibhav Kashyap (@NomadVoyager) June 21, 2020

A minute before the 'Ring of Fire' appeared

It was just minutes before the peak time of the eclipse â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/IPxeJ5itSh — Vaibhav Kashyap (@NomadVoyager) June 21, 2020

And finally at 11:59 AM.. the ring of fire ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Though a whole ring was not visible from Ludhiana.. but this thing was damn beautiful â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/v9Z6MRWvw1 — Vaibhav Kashyap (@NomadVoyager) June 21, 2020

The Annular Solar Eclipse or the 'Ring of Fire' at its peak

Some of the incredible pictures of the Solar Eclipse

Here is a compilation of some of the most intriguing pictures of the Solar eclipse clicked by people while enjoying the serenity of the event.

Today on June 21, you will witness an annular solar eclipse which will show a ring of fire during the eclipse. Dont miss it! ðŸŒðŸ’–â˜€ï¸#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/LFVceDV3iF — ÙÙ‚ Ø§ÙˆÙÙÙ ðŸ‡µðŸ‡°/ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@hamzaakbar777) June 21, 2020

Happening now!

Fiery solstice & New ðŸŒ‘ #solareclipse

D combined solstice & eclipse energies ll bring dramatic & sudden change.V r now experiencing an energetic reset & r witnessing beginning of A New Era. Our entire planet is rebooting. Energy ll b highly charged fr next 48 hrs pic.twitter.com/Ngh88J5wvz — Annanya Mishra (@Uncanny_Spirit) June 21, 2020

The shadows during a Solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse Live video from fans

The netizens have shared the Solar Eclipse Live video while watching the beauty of the astronomical event. Below are some of the most candid yet incredible experiences of the Annular Solar Eclipse around the globe.

Because even The Sun can have bad days. But an amazing view for humans. Formation of the Ring of Fire #SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/T3awahPd0V — Tania Gaur (@TaniaGaur) June 21, 2020

It's really amazing, the solar eclipse is so beautiful! It's so pretty! looks greatðŸ’•ðŸ™†#à¸ªà¸¸à¸£à¸´à¸¢à¸¸à¸›à¸£à¸²à¸„à¸²

ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/cQRHYe2I2Q — å†‡å†‡æ˜¯é­”é¬¼à¹€à¸›à¸¥à¹ˆà¸² (@maoma_os) June 21, 2020

Image Courtesy to all the respective photographers

