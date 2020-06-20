Solar Eclipse Time In Bangalore: Here Is When People Can See Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is a phenomenon that occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. Such alignment causes the moon to get between the sun and the earth thus casting a shadow on the earth’s surface. A golden ring is seen when looked at the sun. This is because the size of the moon is much smaller than the sun and it is not able to cover the entire sun. The Solar eclipse June 2020 will be seen in India on June 21, 2020. A lot of people in parts of India are wondering about the solar eclipse timings in India. Let’s take a look at the solar eclipse in Bangalore and solar eclipse time in Bangalore.

Solar eclipse time in Bangalore

The annual solar eclipse in Bangalore will be seen on June 21, 2020. The partial solar eclipse in Bangalore will begin at 10.12 AM on June 21, 2020. Maximum eclipse will be observed at 11.47 AM, 0.47 Magnitude. The partial eclipse will end at 1.31 PM. The total duration of solar eclipse timings in Bangalore is of 3 hours and 19 minutes.

How to watch the solar eclipse in Bangalore safely

A solar eclipse is one of the beautiful phenomenons happening in the sky. This solar eclipse requires certain special care to watch. One should never watch the solar eclipse directly with bare eyes as the exposure to light can harm the eyes. One can also lose vision if the eyes are exposed to direct sunlight during the solar eclipse. To watch the solar eclipse, one should use solar eclipse glasses. The normal glasses are not enough to negate the effect of harmful sun rays. One can also use binoculars, box projectors, or a telescope to watch the solar eclipse. Such methods are easy and affordable too.

How to watch the solar eclipse from home?

One can also watch the solar eclipse June 2020 from their home. The Solar eclipse can be seen on Time and Date's official YouTube channel. The event will be live-streamed on June 21, 2020. One can also set a reminder of the event and they will be notified once the event starts on Sunday.