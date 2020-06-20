Solar Eclipse Time In Chennai: When Will The Eclipse Start And End?

Tomorrow, June 21, 2020, will the year's first solar eclipse. This eclipse will be an annual solar eclipse, and many predict that it will also be a 'ring of fire' eclipse. An eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth get aligned with each other in a straight line. During a solar eclipse, the moon comes in between the earth and the sun. This upcoming solar eclipse will be visible in most parts of Africa and Asia, including India. Here is the solar eclipse time in Chennai, when it will start and end.

Solar eclipse in Chennai, when can you see the Annual eclipse

The Solar Eclipse timings differ from city to city, as the visibility of the eclipse depends on the location. In Chennai, the eclipse will begin at 10:22 Am IST. At this time, the Partial Eclipse will begin, where the Moon touches the Sun's edge. At 11:59 Am, the Maximum Eclipse phase will begin. During the maximum eclipse, the moon is closed to the centre of the Sun. The Sun may appear as a 'ring of fire' in this state, as the moon will darken the central part of the sun. The partial eclipse will end at 1:41 Pm when the moon moves out of the Sun's edge.

How to watch Solar eclipse June 2020

A Solar eclipse is one of the most beautiful events that one can witness in the sky. However, one should never watch the solar eclipse directly, as doing so can cause permanent damage to your eyes. To watch a solar eclipse, you need to use special filters that will protect your eyes from the eclipse's radiation.

These special solar eclipse glasses are the best and safest way to watch the eclipse. You can also use a pinhole camera to view the solar eclipse indirectly. Never use sunglasses or X-Ray goggles as they are not effective at protecting your eyes from an eclipse.

Watch the Solar eclipse from home

You can also watch the Solar eclipse online from the safety of your home. The eclipse will be live-streamed on June 21, 2020, on Time and Date's official YouTube channel. You can also view the eclipse on other live stream platforms like twitch.

