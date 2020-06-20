Solar Eclipse Time In Delhi: When Does The Annular Solar Eclipse Start And End?

The Annular Solar Eclipse is approaching sooner than ever. All the space lovers and astronomy fans are waiting for the 'Ring of Fire' to appear in the broad daylight so that they can enjoy its view. The Solar eclipse 2020 is set to appear on June 21. India is going to get a better view of the eclipse where countries like the USA and Canada might miss out the chance this time. Many astronomy fans from Delhi are waiting for it to start and they are wondering about the Solar Eclipse time in Delhi so that they can be present to watch it. For people who want to witness the beauty of the 'Ring of Fire', here is everything about the Solar Eclipse timings in Delhi.

Solar Eclipse Time in Delhi

According to TimeAndDate.com, the beautiful June 21 Solar Eclipse will begin at 10:19 AM IST. However, the citizens of Delhi would not be able to see the 30 second long 'Ring of Fire' as they will be experiencing the partial eclipse in the city. At 12:01 PM IST the Solar Eclipse will be at 0.95 Magnitude (which is the maximum the city will see). The site also reveals that at exactly 01:48 PM IST, the Solar Eclipse time in Delhi will end. The city will be able to witness the Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 for 3 hours, 29 minutes.

Solar Eclipse Time in India

The eclipse begins: 9:15 AM IST

Partial Eclipse begins: 10:10 AM IST

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11:43 AM IST

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35%

Partial Eclipse ends: 1:26 PM IST

The total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

Precautions to take while watching the eclipse

Unline the Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipses are dangerous and harmful for the naked eyes. It is advised by many experts to use sunglasses, 3D glasses and other eclipse-friendly glasses to view the eclipse. As this is a time of a pandemic, make sure to follow the social distancing guidelines while stepping out of your homes.

All images from Shutterstock

