Solar Eclipse Time In Hyderabad: When Will The Eclipse Begin And End?

Most of us are aware that a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, blocking the sunlight from passing. In such a solar eclipse, the Moon totally or partly covers the Sun from the view of Earth.

This Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 is expected to appear similar to a necklace of pearls for around 30 seconds, and this is why it is denoted as the "Ring of Fire".

Many astronomy fans from Hyderabad are waiting for it to start and they are wondering about the Solar Eclipse time in Hyderabad so that they can be present to watch it. For people who want to witness the beauty of the 'Ring of Fire', here is everything about the Solar Eclipse time in Hyderabad.

Solar Eclipse Time in Hyderabad

According to TimeAndDate.com, the beautiful June 21 Solar Eclipse will begin at 10:14 AM IST. However, the citizens of Hyderabad would not be able to see the 30 second long 'Ring of Fire' as they will be experiencing the partial eclipse in the city.

At 11:55 AM IST, the Solar Eclipse will at 0.60 Magnitude (which is the maximum the city will see). The site also reveals that at exactly 01:44 PM IST, the Solar Eclipse time in Hyderabad will end.

The city will be able to witness the Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 for 3 hours, 29 minutes.

Solar Eclipse Time in India (entire country standard time)

The eclipse begins: 9:15 AM IST

Partial Eclipse begins: 10:10 AM IST

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11:43 AM IST

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35%

Partial Eclipse ends: 1:26 PM IST

The total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

Precautions to take while watching the eclipse

Unline the Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipses are dangerous and harmful for the naked eyes. It is advised by many experts to use sunglasses, 3D glasses and other eclipse-friendly glasses to view the eclipse. As this is a time of a pandemic, make sure to follow the social distancing guidelines while stepping out of your homes.

All Images ~ Shutterstock

