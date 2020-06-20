Solar Eclipse 2020 In Kolkata: What Time Does Solar Eclipse Start In Kolkata?

The Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse is set to occur on June 21, 2020, and India, like many other countries of the world will be able to witness this astounding celestial phenomenon. During this Solar Eclipse, up to 98.6 per cent of the sun will be covered along the observer’s line of view by the moon. A solar eclipse occurs, when the moon comes between the earth and the sun. Read this article to find out the Solar eclipse time in Kolkata, India.

Solar Eclipse time in Kolkata

Kolkata will be among the cities in India, which will get to view the 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse. However, the city will only get to see a partial solar eclipse with 66 per cent of coverage. The partial solar eclipse in Kolkata will last for approximately three hours and 31 minutes. It will begin at 10:46 am local time and end at 2:17 pm. Here is what will happen during the solar eclipse timings in Kolkata.

Image Credit - Shutterstock

At 10:46 am, the partial solar eclipse begins, with the moon moving across the edge of the solar disk.

At 12:35 pm, the moon will be closest to the centre of the solar dish. Hence, this will be the point of maximum eclipse. Kolkata will likely get to witness the formation of a partial ring.

At 2:17 pm, the eclipse will end as the moon will pass away from the sun’s edge.

Image Credit - Shutterstock

Solar Eclipse June 2020: From India

The Solar Eclipse timings will vary by only a few minutes across India. North Indian states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand will get to witness the full annular solar eclipse. According to a scientific portal, the state of Uttarakhand has the best view. In the North, cities like Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Sirsa will have the view of the full solar eclipse. While other major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai will get to observe a partial eclipse.

India will reportedly be able to see the annular eclipse almost in its entirety, with 98.6 per cent of the sun’s surface being covered by the moon. As per the reports of a science portal, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati. The eclipse will be 78 per cent in Patna, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair and etc.