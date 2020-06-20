Solar Eclipse Time In Mumbai: When The Eclipse Start And End?

On June 21, 2020, the world will experience an annular solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs whenever the moon comes between the sun and the Earth. On June 21, the world will experience 2020's very first solar eclipse. This eclipse will be visible all over the globe, including in India. Here are the solar eclipse timings for the upcoming solar eclipse in Mumbai.

Solar eclipse time in Mumbai

This year, the first Solar Eclipse will be visible in the city of Mumbai. As long as the sky is clear, the eclipse will be easily visible for the entire city. The Solar eclipse will begin on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM. At this time, the Partial Eclipse begins as the moon touches the sun's edge.

At 11:37 AM, the moon will move towards the centre of the sun. This moment is 'The Maximum Eclipse Moon', when the moon is closest to the centre of the sun. This eclipse will last for a few hours, as the moon will slowly move away from the centre of the sun. At 1:27 PM, the moon will finally leave the edge of the sun. At this moment, the partial eclipse will finally end.

Solar Eclipse June 2020

During an annual solar eclipse, the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than the Sun's. This causes the moon to block most of the Sun's light. At the peak of the eclipse, also known as the Maximum Eclipse Moon, the moon is at the exact centre of the sun. This causes the sun to look like a ring, also known as an annulus. An Annual solar eclipse always looks like a partial eclipse all over the Earth. Last year, the annual solar eclipse occurred on July 2, 2019.

Solar eclipse time

The annual solar eclipse time will differ depending on the location. The central path of this year's solar eclipse will pass through African countries like the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia. The eclipse will also pass through the south of Pakistan, northern India, and China. For India and Oman, this will be the second annular eclipse 6 months to take place after the eclipse in December of 2019.

[Promo by Justin Dickey on Unsplash]