Solar Eclipse Time In Oman: When Will The Eclipse Start And End?

The upcoming Annual Solar eclipse will be visible in multiple locations, including parts of Africa and Asia. The eclipse will also be visible in Oman. This Solar Eclipse may also be a 'ring of fire' eclipse, where the sun will look like a ring after the moon comes in front of it. The solar eclipse begins on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The solar eclipse timings differ from place to place, as the visibility of the eclipse completely depends on the location. Here is the solar eclipse time in Oman, when it will start and end.

Solar eclipse in Oman

The Solar eclipse in Muscat, Oman, will start at 8:14 am. This is when the Partial Eclipse begins, when the moon touches the edge of the sun. At 9:39 am, the Maximum Eclipse phase will begin. This is when the moon is closest to the centre of the sun. During this phase, the sun will look like a 'ring of fire', as the moon darkens the central part of the sun. At 11:19 am, the partial eclipse will finally end.

Solar eclipse June 2020

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, the moon, and the earth align in a straight line. During a solar eclipse, the moon comes between the sun and the earth. This annual eclipse is a partial eclipse, as the moon's apparent diameter is much smaller than the sun's. This solar eclipse will last for a few hours.

How to safely watch the solar eclipse

You should never directly watch a solar eclipse. Doing so can ruin your eyesight and can even lead to permanent eye damage. The best way to watch the solar eclipse is to use specially made solar eclipse filters. By viewing the eclipse through these filters, your eyes are completely protected from the eclipse's radiations. Never use X-Ray goggles or sunglasses to view the eclipse, as they cannot protect your eyes from the eclipse.

You can also use a pin-hole camera to view a solar eclipse. Alternatively, you can view the eclipse online from the safety of your own home. There are multiple channels on Youtube that will live-stream the eclipse online.

(Image credits: AP)