Solar Eclipse Time In Pune: When Will The Eclipse Start And End?

This upcoming Sunday, June 21, 2020, will have the first annual solar eclipse of 2020. This solar eclipse should be clearly visible in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. The solar eclipse will be visible in all other states as well, but they will only get a partial view of the eclipse. The eclipse is predicted to start at 9:15 am and end at 3:15 pm, according to the Indian Standard Time. This eclipse is also predicted to be a 'ring of fire eclipse'. Here is the solar eclipse time in Pune, when it will start and end.

Solar eclipse timings for the city of Pune

The solar eclipse in Pune will start at 10:02 am. This is the Partial Eclipse stage when the moon is touching the sun's edge. At 11:40 am, the Maximum Eclipse phase is reached. This is when the moon is closest to the centre of the Sun. This is also the stage when the Sun looks like a 'ring of fire', as the moon completely blocks off the central light of the sun, giving the appearance of a ring. At 1:30 pm, the Partial Eclipse stage will end and the moon will completely move out of the Sun's edge.

Solar Eclipse June 2020

The upcoming June 2020 solar eclipse is an annual solar eclipse. This eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. During solar eclipses, the moon comes in between the earth and the sun, partially blocking off the light of the sun. An annual solar eclipse occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth.

How can you watch the solar eclipse safely

You should never look at the sun directly during a solar eclipse. This can cause major permanent damage to your eyes. Most people use safety filters to view an eclipse. Special-purpose solar filters are the best to view a solar eclipse directly. Using sunglasses, Polaroid filters, smoked glass etc are not really effective, so do not use them as a safety filter. Always check if your filter is damaged, a single hole can make the filter useless. You can also use pinhole cameras for viewing the eclipse.

